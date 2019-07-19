Loggers find human remains near where authorities searched for missing Natchitoches man earlier this year

Loggers found human remains July 18 in a thickly wooded area off Johnson Chute Road about a mile west of Louisiana Highway 1 near Natchitoches, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports. Sheriff's deputies and coroner’s office staffers combed the area for about two hours in search of any clues as to the person's identity or the manner of that person's death. [Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office]