La. Governor to sign ‘Katie Bug’ bill in Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Friday afternoon, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to sign a bill to honor 4-year-old Katie Grantham.
Gov. Edwards is expected to sign the bill at 3 p.m. at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.
The “Katie Bug” Bill will have all drivers inolved in crashes that end in a serious injury to take a drug test.
Katie died following a crash in 2017, just north of Bossier City on Highway 3.
The driver of the truck, 48-year old Shane Christopher DeMoss, pleaded guilty to running a red light. He was convicted for a traffic misdemeanor and sentenced to 10 days in jail, only to be served on the weekends.
