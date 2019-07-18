JPSO: Suspect killed by deputy was wanted in shooting of Grambling football player

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A suspect killed in a deputy involved shooting inside a Metairie apartment complex Wednesday night (July 17) was wanted in connection with the June shooting of a Grambling football player and his brother, Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.
JPSO did not release the name of the suspect Wednesday night, but said he was shot by JPSO inside an apartment at 2200 Cleary Avenue after drawing a weapon at deputies.
Lopinto said the suspect was being investigated in connection with the June 20 shooting, which left Darrell Clark, a senior wide-receiver at Grambling University injured and Keyon Clark, his 19-year-old brother, dead. A third victim was also injured, JPSO said.
Investigators “tracked” a group of persons of interest in that case throughout the day Wednesday, including the now dead suspect, Lopinto said, leading deputies to the Cleary Avenue complex. When deputies attempted to make an arrest, Lopinto said the suspect pulled a gun on them, prompting the deputy to shoot.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, Lopinto said.
Several people were “being interviewed” by investigators following the shooting, but Lopinto said no arrests had been made Wednesday night.
No additional information was immediately available.
