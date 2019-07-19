First Alert: Tracking a hot weekend and ‘cool’ weather next week

Good morning! Today is going to be another hot and humid day. Heat indices will likely stay just below Heat Advisory criteria. However, borderline dangerous heat will be possible in some places. The heat is going to stick around for the weekend. A rare July cold front will move through the early next week. This front will increase our rain chances and cool us down a little next week. No, it's not going to be cool, but it is going to be cooler!
This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will start to jump as soon as the sun comes up this morning. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees by noon. Some low-lying clouds could develop this morning. No major weather problems are expected to impact your morning commute.
Today will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Keep in mind, it’s going to feel much hotter. The humidity will add about 5-10 degrees to the actual air temperature. Heat index values will be near or just below 105 degrees from 2 to 6 p.m. Make sure to beat the heat this afternoon by staying hydrated and taking it easy outside. You still don’t want to over do it outside this afternoon. Even though it’s far from likely, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out across the very southern tip of the ArkLaTex this afternoon.
This evening will be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures won’t drop below 90 degrees until after 8 p.m. and stay above 80 degrees through midnight. Heat indices won’t drop below 100 degrees until 8 p.m. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Saturday and Sunday will be just as hot as today. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with heat indices above 100 degrees. Also, expect a lot of sunshine this weekend. A few downpours will be possible across the southern half of the ArkLaTex on Sunday. Most will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging raindrops, though.
A cold front will shake up the weather pattern next week. With a cold front dropping south into the area, scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be still be hot, though. Highs will be in the low 90s. The cooler air will arrive on Tuesday and stick around for most of next week. Highs Tuesday through Thursday will only be in the 80s and overnight lows could be in the 60s. Our average high for this time of year is 94 degrees.
First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
