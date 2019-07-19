First Alert: Tracking a hot weekend and ‘cool’ weather next week

Today will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s. Keep in mind, it’s going to feel much hotter. The humidity will add about 5-10 degrees to the actual air temperature. Heat index values will be near or just below 105 degrees from 2 to 6 p.m. Make sure to beat the heat this afternoon by staying hydrated and taking it easy outside. You still don’t want to over do it outside this afternoon. Even though it’s far from likely, a stray shower or downpour can’t be ruled out across the very southern tip of the ArkLaTex this afternoon.