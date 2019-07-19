First Alert: Tracking a hot weekend and ‘cool’ weather next week

(KSLA) - The heat wave is going to continue through the upcoming weekend. Luckily, a rare July cold front is going to increase our rain chances and knock down our temperatures early next week.
An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure in the middle of the atmosphere, has been planted over the ArklaTex this week and will continue to dominated our weather pattern this weekend. This area of high pressure will move off to the west early next week and a dip in the jet stream will develop across the eastern half of the United States.
This dip in the jet stream will throw a cold front our direction early next week.
Showers and storms will start to increase Monday afternoon and continue through Tuesday morning as this cold front drops south across the area. Right now, the threat of severe weather and heavy rainfall look unlikely.
Widespread rainfall totals Monday through Tuesday will between 0.5-1.5″.
Next week is not going to be cool. This front is not going to give us a fall preview but it is going to take the edge off the heat.
Highs Tuesday through Friday of next week will only be in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows will drop into the 60s.
Our average high for this time of year is 94 degrees. This front will knock our humidity levels down a little as well.
This weekend is still going to be sizzling. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. Keep in mind, the humidity will add 5-10 degrees to the actual air temperature.
Right now, it looks like heat indices on Saturday and Sunday will stay below 105 degrees, so a Heat Advisory will likely not be issued.
You still won’t want to over do it outside this weekend in the heat of the day.
Also, expect a lot of sunshine this weekend. A few downpours will be possible across the southern half of the ArkLaTex on Sunday.
Most will have to worry about beating the heat than dodging raindrops, though.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will be your First Alert on the heat this weekend and the potential for scattered showers and storms next week. Here’s how you can stay up to date with the latest forecast.
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.