First Alert: Heat relief arrives next week

The heat and humidity will last through the weekend, but a cold front arriving early next week will bring some relief. We'll pick up some rain with the front followed by cooler than average temperatures for late July and even a little lower humidity.
Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and muggy. We’ll see temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 70s. Expect another hot, humid day tomorrow. Rain chances look slim, but a stray shower or 2 could impact the far southern ArkLaTex. We’ll be back in the mid 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the low 100s. Sunday will bring similar weather with just a slim rain chance.
Showers and storms will pick up starting Monday ahead of our next cold front. We’ll still be hot and humid ahead of the rain with highs in the low 90s. Showers and storms may continue Monday night and through some of the day Tuesday. Clouds, rain and a northerly breeze will pull temperatures back down into the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.
The rest of the next week looks mostly sunny and pleasant for this time of year. We’ll see daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
