Emergency water drive happening now for Dierks, Ar.

MILLER COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - Officials in Miller County are collecting bottled water for residents in Dierks, Arkansas.
Dierks, located in Howard County, is without water following Tuesday's rain storms.
Donations can be dropped off until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19 outside the Miller County Courthouse, 400 Laurel St. in Texarkana.
According to a post by Laura Bates, the Miller County Collector, Some Dierks residents are without water and remain on a boil advisory until next Tuesday.
For more information, call the Judges’ office at (870) 774-1301.
