Antique & Vintage Bazaar kicks off at Historic Scottish Rite Cathedral

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking to add some antique furniture to your home — there’s a brand new event taking place this weekend just for you.
The Historic Scottish Rite Cathedral in Shreveport is hosting their very first antique and vintage bazaar beginning Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21.
This event will allow the community the chance to shop, tour, eat, drink and take in the beauty of this historic building.
Friday, July 19, is a special ‘First Purchase’ VIP event that comes complete with wine & hors d’oeuvers, music, and the chance to get first dibs on merchandise. There will also be door prizes every hour, and guided tours will be available. Tickets for this night are $20 and are limited. You can purchase VIP tickets for Friday at the door for $25. The event begins at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
The bazaar will be held on the ground floor of the Cathedral with over 21 vendors selling everything from Victorian-era to Mid-Century furniture, antique jewelry, and other home decor and collectibles. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase some items from the attic of the Cathedral as well.
Christopher Cannon is one of the organizers of this event and is also a member of the Shreveport Scottish Rite, and says the theme was chosen to help complement the building.
“This Cathedral was designed by Edward Neild, a Scottish Rite member, who also served as the head of the renovation of the White House, the architect of the Truman Memorial Library and Museum, and the first Shriner’s Hospital for children — which was also built in Shreveport,” he said.
This event will also be a way to help with the maintenance of the building.
“The roof is leaking,” he said. “We need plumbing repairs, (and) the plaster has cracked in several rooms. Proceeds from this event will help ensure this beautiful piece of Louisiana history stands for another century.”
Attendees will also get a chance to tour the rest of the building which includes a three level auditorium, a marble lobby, a dining hall and several parlors.
Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, the event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and last until 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and children 12 and under get in for free. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase, tours will be available and there will be free parking in the several blocks around the Scottish Rite the entire weekend.
