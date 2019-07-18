Vandy, Auburn, Kentucky round out SEC Media Days

Malzahn added that losing last year like his Tigers did in Jordan-Hare Stadium was another gut wrenching defeat. Many fans will remember, LSU was down 21-13 in the fourth quarter before a 71-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Derrick Dillon and a 42-yard game-winning field goal by Cole Tracy as time expired to give LSU the 22-21 win after a 14-play, 52-yard drive that took a little more than 5:30.