Vandy, Auburn, Kentucky round out SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - The final day of SEC Media Days will see Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Kentucky take the podium in Hoover, Ala.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said the loss at LSU two years ago was one of the toughest of his career. In that game, the home team Tigers rallied from a 20-0 deficit to get the 27-23 win.
Malzahn added that losing last year like his Tigers did in Jordan-Hare Stadium was another gut wrenching defeat. Many fans will remember, LSU was down 21-13 in the fourth quarter before a 71-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Derrick Dillon and a 42-yard game-winning field goal by Cole Tracy as time expired to give LSU the 22-21 win after a 14-play, 52-yard drive that took a little more than 5:30.
“I was sick man," said Auburn senior defensive lineman Marlon Davidson. “I was sick. I cannot lie.”
He added the home standing Tigers almost blocked Tracy’s field goal at the gun.
Auburn has not beaten LSU in Death Valley since 1999.
Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason stepped up to the mic first Thursday morning. LSU will travel to Nashville this season to face the Commodores for the first time since 2010.
Vandy opens its season with a very intriguing game. The Commodores will host the Georgia Bulldogs on August 31.
