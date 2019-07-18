‘7th Annual Bossier Back-to-School Giveaway’ at Northpoint Community Church

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The first day of school is right around the corner for many students and teachers across the ArkLaTex. In an effort to help save you some money on back-to-school shopping, Northpoint Community Church is hosting its 7th Annual Bossier Back-to-School Giveaway.
The event will take place Saturday, July 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. inside Plantation Park Elementary School’s gym.
Organizers will be giving away school uniforms and supplies.
A guardian must be present with each child and a valid photo ID or utility bill showing residency in Bossier Parish will be required to receive the items.
Plantation Park Elementary School
2410 Plantation Drive
