Safety improvements made at Bossier Schools ahead of new year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The school year is just a few weeks away — but Bossier City is making sure students safely return on the right foot.
Funded by a grant called ‘Kids On the Move,’ Plantation Park Elementary and Bossier Elementary are seeing much-needed safety enhancements — a total of $312,000 for the enhancements.
“One thing at Plantation Park Elementary that we focus on is taking pride in our community and our school,” said Principal Tanya Hilburn of Plantation Park.
Over the summer, new traffic markings, improved crosswalks, and flashing speed limit signs were installed around the perimeters of both schools. Plantation Park, however, now has a new parent drop off lane and sidewalk, to improve safety.
“I feel that this is an investment and representation of other agencies and personnel just really pouring into our community and prioritizing our students’ safety,” Hilburn said.
Both schools have a large number of students who are regular “walkers,” or kids that walk to school — which can make the morning and afternoon commutes stressful for parents.
“It’s very hectic,” said Carlesha Bryant, a parent of two children at Plantation Park. “Some drivers cut off from Benton Road and the same come from Airline. It got to the point where I just dropped them off, I still watch them.”
Bryant and her family live nearby Plantation Park, so she noticed the added safety measures to the neighborhood school.
“It’s very bright and noticeable, you have the flashing lights and everything,” Bryant said. “I was very excited about that.”
Keith Norwood, supervisor for planning and construction with Bossier Schools, said schools were assessed to determine which would benefit from the grant.
“They evaluated sidewalks and walking paths to be sure that it was safe for the students in the school,” Norwood said. “Based on that, they developed a plan to improve the routes and crossings in particular.”
A walking track was also constructed at Plantation Park for the students and community.
Norwood hopes the improvements to both school ease the concerns of parents whose kids are heading to school each morning in a busy area.
“This gets the people who need to stop off the road and makes it a lot safer for the students who are getting out of their cars,” he said.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.