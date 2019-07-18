Project Celebration hosts domestic violence training for advocates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Domestic violence service providers, nonprofit organizations, law enforcement agencies and state employees met Wednesday, July 17 to learn strategies for combating domestic violence in Louisiana.
Project Celebration and Family Justice Center of NWLA hosted the training provided by Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The organization provided information on how to service survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and children experiencing violence.
Domestic violence survivors shared their stories with those in attendance.
“Right now Louisiana actually ranks number two for domestic violence fatalities. So these are definitely conversations that need to happen," says Community Education Manager, Petrina Jenkins.
The organizations offer services in Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, and Webster parishes.
For more information about the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence click here. To learn about Project Hope visit them here.
The Louisiana statewide domestic abuse hotline is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day at 1-888-411-1333.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.