ASP releases more details in officer-involved shooting in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police say one person was wounded and two people, including a Stone County sheriff’s deputy, died Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the southwest part of the county near the Van Buren County line.
The scene has since been secured and special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division have been asked to investigate the incident.
In an afternoon press conference, ASP Public Information Specialist Bill Sadler said there was a call around 8 a.m. at a residence on Flag Road, 17 miles southwest of Mountain View.
It was a call about a domestic check and Deputy Mike Stephen took the call.
Stephen arrived at 8:39 a.m. and he encountered a female and in short order, gunfire erupted, Sadler said, noting Stephen was killed at the scene.
The suspect was killed, and a person who was talking to Deputy Stephen, was injured.
Sadler said other deputies soon arrived on the scene.
The body has been sent, along with forensic evidence to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, Sadler said.
Chief Deputy Zach Alexander said Stephen was a 20-year law enforcement veteran, as well as a U.S. Army veteran.
Alexander said Stephen, who was 56, was a patrol sergeant who served his community well and was willing to help people.
Stephen was also the fire chief of the Pineville Fire Service, Alexander said.
Alexander said the department will miss Stephen’s leadership and that he spoke with Stephen Thursday morning.
Earlier, State Senator Missy Thomas Irvin from Mountain View, tweeted that the deputy killed in the shootout was Mike Stephen.
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also commented on the tragedy.
