Minden residents discuss possible solutions to crime in their city

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The recent fatal shooting of a pregnant teen in Minden has sparked safety concerns.
Several community members met at a local church Thursday to talk about solutions to the problem.
“Together, we can bring it to a stop, working with police officers through building relationships," community activist Jonathan Bradford said. "Focusing on making Minden safe again.”
The group also stressed the importance of working with youths.
The residents want to teach them respect for authority and keep them away from idle time.
“Putting them in sports like basketball, baseball, football and swimming will keep them busy,” Bradford said.
“When they have too much free time, they start to get into activities that can cause trouble.”
District A Councilman Herbert Taylor III and District B Councilwoman Terika Williams-Walker spoke to the residents about the need for the community to address problems before police have to get involved.
Mentoring children in ways that they can become successful and teaching them to learn from their mistakes are two central themes residents focused on during the meeting.
Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said his department also is working on ways to help prevent violence and other crimes in the city.
One of the ideas is a gun disposal day to get guns and other weapons off the streets. No questions will be asked when someone drops off a gun, Cropper said.
He also asks for people to help police during investigations.
