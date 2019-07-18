Minden police seize rifle, detain person of interest

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Minden police have detained an 18-year-old as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman and her unborn child.
His name has not yet been released as no charge has been filed.
Police also have seized an assault rifle they think fired the bullet that claimed 19-year-old NaToyedre Barrow’s life as she was sleeping.
The firearm was discovered when authorities searched a Marion Street residence about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
“We did recover an AK-47, what we believe to be the murder weapon,” Police Chief Steve Cropper told KSLA News 12. “The firearm will be sent to the crime lab in Shreveport also with other evidence recovered.”
Barrow, who was eight months pregnant, was found fatally shot Wednesday morning while lying on a couch in a unit at Hickory Ridge Apartments in the 800 block of Carolina Street.
Investigators say the bullet that went through her back right shoulder was one of seven fired into the residence.
Three other people who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting were not wounded.
