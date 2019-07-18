Man shot multiple times while driving, chases after gunman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering at a Shreveport hospital after being shot several times while driving in his car.
Officers got the call just after 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Cascade and McWillie Avenue.
Police say that a man and his friend were driving down the street in his red Dodge Challenger when another man from the street shot into the Dodge.
The driver was struck multiple times in the upper body.
According to Shreveport Police's major incident report, the driver then attempted to chase the gunman; however, he got away.
Officials say he is expected to survive his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.