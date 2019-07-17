LSU sophomore struck, killed by SUV on Nicholson Drive; vigil planned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday, July 16, according to Louisiana State Police.
Baton Rouge Police detectives say Sarah James, 19, of Montz, La., was struck and killed by a 2001 GMC Yukon while trying to cross Nicholson Drive.
According to the LSU Reveille, James was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority at LSU. University officials confirm she was a biological engineering major. She had just turned 19 on June 17.
The crash happened in the 4400 block of Nicholson Drive around 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. Police say impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver.
The St. Charles United Methodist Church in Destrehan posted to Facebook that a prayer vigil will be held in her honor Wednesday, July 17 at 1905 Ormond Blvd.
“Our community is deeply saddened by the loss of Sarah James,” the post read.
The investigation is ongoing.
