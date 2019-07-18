Louisiana Tech looks to build off postseason success

FRISCO, Texas (KSLA) - The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Head Coach Skip Holtz are coming off their fifth bowl game victory in five years by defeating Hawaii.
“To play Hawaii in their own backyard, Louisiana Tech has never won in Hawaii when we used to be in a conference with them. To go out there and win, I thought that was a huge accomplishment for our football team,” said Coach Holtz during Conference USA Media Days in Frisco, Texas on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs, which finished 8-5 Overall (5-3 in C-USA), will have to replace the career leader in sacks in Jaylon Ferguson. Ferguson was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
The strength of the defense this year may be the secondary with a trio of veterans returning.
Aaron Roberson, a redshirt senior from Shreveport, La., is expected to have a bigger role. The former Huntington Raider has been waiting his turn. L’Jarius Sneed, a senior cornerback from Minden, La., made tremendous strides last season in the secondary. The anchor of the secondary is Amik Robertson. The junior cornerback from Thibodaux, La. has been named to the 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List.
The offense is led by seasoned veteran quarterback J’Mar Smith.
“J’Mar didn’t get a chance to grow up behind the curtain as a sophomore or a junior and he’s been thrust out there on the field and I think he’s done a nice job,” said Coach Holtz. "I hope he’s going to be better this year than he has been the last two. But, I really think J’Mar is poised to have a great year.”
Smith, a redshirt senior from Meridian, Miss., should have the pieces around him to have a solid offense. That includes wide receiver Adrian Hardy who led the Bulldogs in receiving in 2018. The redshirt junior from Houston, Texas was named to the 2019 Biletnikoff Award watchlist.
Louisiana Tech was picked to finish third in Conference USA’s West Division by the media in a preseason vote.
Louisiana Tech kicks off the 2019 season against the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas on Saturday, August 31.
