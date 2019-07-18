Lawmaker says she’s never been under investigation

"The publication further reported that the parade committee receives monetary contributions from the City of Shreveport, however the committee has never received cash funds from the City for the parade. All assistance provided on behalf of the City are in-kind services. Although our office does not have a full list of in-kind services rendered by the City, we do know that those services are inclusive of the presence of law enforcement, the securing of the parade route and roadways along the route, and other services the city provides for all parades held within its jurisdictional limits. Further, assumptions were made regarding my income and financial status which are grossly inaccurate. The salary that the publication makes reference to is the salary that all members of the Legislature receives and does not take into account any other sources of legislator‘s private income. As a part of my private income, I am a retiree of AT&T after 28 plus years of employment as well as having other sources of income. I enjoy serving the people of the Northwest Louisiana Region as well as the people of our great state. My service has never been driven by the legislative salary, as noted above, my means of private income is more than substantial to handle all of my living and other expenses.