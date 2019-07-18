KSLA Salutes: From clay to bronze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex have been working hard to bring Northwest Louisiana its very own bronze female statue that will honor female veterans.
For over two years the group has been working tirelessly to get this statue built. Sandy Franks is an Air Force veteran and the president of the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex.
“There may be five monuments to women veterans from all five services in our whole United States of America," Franks said. "This is the first one for Louisiana and the first for this whole section of the country so this is historical.”
The total cost of this project is right around $100,000 and so far the group has raised half of the money.
The project had hit a road bump when the original sculptor they hired for this project, Jerry Gorum, passed away. However, his student, Jerry Jones, stepped in to finish what he started.
For over a year Jones has been sculpting a life size statue of the one he’s held in his hands.
“I saved the boots for last because I knew all of the shavings of the clay would be in the boot laces and all of the detail,” he said. "I knew the boots were going to be eye level, and had to be perfect and so I spent the last 25 to 30 hours laying on the floor.”
“He called and asked January of 18 if I would come over because he was done chemo and radiation, would I come over and help him complete what he knew was going to be his last commission," Jones said.
Gorum was diagnosed with bone cancer and passed away in March of 2018.
After that Jones took over the project to make sure it was not just completed for our community, but also for his friend.
“I actually have used clay from his studio," he said. "I’ve used tools that were in his studio, and I’ve just felt like he’s kind of been with me through this whole process.”
Jerry’s now dropped off the statute at a foundry in Houston to transform the clay into bronze.
With more work to be done, and money to be raised, by the time this statue is completed both Sandy and Jerry Jones hope those who see it remember why its here.
“I hope they think about that there are daughters, wives, moms that are out there right now and say a prayer for them," said Jones " (I hope) that they remember those 100 years from now 200 years from now, (and) are thankful for the women who stood for our country.”
The finished statue will be placed in front of the Bossier City Municipal Complex to honor the women who have served in our nation’s Armed Forces.
Franks is hoping to officially dedicate the statue next March on the last Friday of the month. That day will wrap up women’s history month.
The Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex are still working to raise the last $50,000 to complete the concrete base as well as build the pedestal and walkway for the statue. If you would like to help or learn more about the statue, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.