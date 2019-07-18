Jimmie Davis Bridge reduced to one lane Thursday and Friday

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Heads up for those of you who take the Jimmie Davis Bridge.
Today, Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19, the bridge will be reduced to one lane as the Louisiana Department of Transportation begins their routine bridge inspection.
The bridge will be reduced to one lane both days starting at 9 a.m. Officials encourage people to expect traffic and delays around those times and drive with caution through the construction site.
The lane closure will allow vehicles 10 feet wide or smaller to pass through so any larger vehicles must detour using LA 1, La 3032 and US 71.
If inspectors finish early they will re-open the closed lane. If not, at 3 p.m., both lanes will be reopened. on both days.
LaDOTD conducts an inspection on the bridge every six months, so specially-trained bridge inspectors will be looking at the structure of the bridge.
