Heat and humidity relief coming next wee

Summertime heat and humidity continues through the weekend, but a weather pattern change next week brings a cold front next by Tuesday. Higher rain chances and cooler temperatures are expected the first half of next week.
We’ll stay mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 70s. Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. No changes are expected over the weekend. Any rain will be isolated in nature. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.
Showers and storms return on Monday and by Tuesday a cold front will move into the area. We’ll still be in the 90s Monday, but expect ‘cooler’ 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll start drying out midweek with lower humidity and overnight lows falling back into the 60s.
Have a good night!
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
