Foreclosure lawsuit affects part of Pierre Bossier Mall

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A foreclosure lawsuit filed in Bossier District Court impacts a portion of Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.
The petition U.S. Bank filed Tuesday alleges that Pierre Bossier Anchor Acquisition LLC defaulted on a 2012 loan and owes the bank more than $3.3 million.
Now the bank is asking the court to issue an order to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office to seize the property and for a public auction to be held as soon as possible.
After receiving the paperwork, the Sheriff’s Office said the foreclosure only impacts about 6 acres of land that used to be occupied by Virginia College.
Virginia College closed in late 2018.
That portion of the mall could go to auction in about 2 months, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Mall management has not responded to requests for comment.
Many shoppers were hoping the lawsuit didn’t mean bad news for the mall.
“It’s a great mall. They have great things in there. I hope they do not go into foreclosure or close,” Diana Cromwell said.
“Besides the (Louisiana) Boardwalk, that’s the only big shopping center we have in Bossier,” Erica Williams said.
According the mall’s website, Pierre Bossier contains more than 600,000 square feet of retail space and has stores such as Dillard’s, J.C. Penny and David’s Bridal as its anchors.
Sears recently closed its location at the mall.
