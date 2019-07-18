First Alert: Heat wave continues into the weekend

Good morning! Today is going to be another hot and humid day. Unfortunately, it looks like the sizzling summer heat is going to be with us through the upcoming weekend. Right now, it looks like we could see a shift in the weather pattern early next week. A weak cold front will slide through on Tuesday and bring in a round of scattered showers and storms and cooler weather. It looks like the last week of July will favor cooler than average weather. Keep in mind, it’s not going to be cool, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to be battling borderline dangerous heat.
This morning will be warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees. A few clouds will start to build into the southern half of the area this morning, but rain is not expected. No major weather problems will impact the morning commute.
Today is going to be a carbon copy of Wednesday. It’s going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible today, so make sure to beat the heat this afternoon by staying hydrated and limiting your time outside. Feels-like temperatures will be just below or near 105 degrees from 2 - 6 p.m. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or storm will be possible in the heat of the day. Odds are you are going to need your sunglasses and sunscreen over an umbrella.
This evening will be very warm, if not hot. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 80s. Feels-like temperatures probably won't drop below 90 degrees until 9 or 10 p.m. The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
With an upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, anchored over the area, the heat is going to stick around for the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s. Right now, it looks like heat indices will stay just below HEAT ADVISORY criteria, but you are still going to need to beat the heat. The upper-level ridge will keep the sun shinning and our rain chances slim at best.
Our rain chances will go up a little early next as a weak cold front could drop far enough south to trigger scattered showers and storms. Right now, Tuesday will offer our next best chance of rain. Beyond Tuesday, it looks like we'll dry things out with below average temperatures. Highs next Wednesday might only be in the mid to upper 80s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 94 degrees.
Have a great day and make sure to stay cool!
First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
