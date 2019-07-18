First Alert: Heat wave continues into the weekend

Good morning! Today is going to be another hot and humid day. Unfortunately, it looks like the sizzling summer heat is going to be with us through the upcoming weekend. Right now, it looks like we could see a shift in the weather pattern early next week. A weak cold front will slide through on Tuesday and bring in a round of scattered showers and storms and cooler weather. It looks like the last week of July will favor cooler than average weather. Keep in mind, it’s not going to be cool, but it doesn’t look like we’re going to be battling borderline dangerous heat.