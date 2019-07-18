DPSO Hosts Hunter Safety Course

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Sheriff Jayson Richardson would like to inform the public that the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a Hunter’s Safety Class at the DeSoto Parish Training Center.
The classes will begin on Thursday, August 22nd and will continue through Saturday, August 24th, 2019. Drinks and a light snack will be provided on Thursday and Saturday, and a meal will be provided Friday night. This course will be led by the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
Hunter’s Education Courses are open to persons of all ages, but only those 10 years of age or older are eligible for certification. Upon successful completion of the course, students receive a Louisiana Hunter Education Certificate Card that is recognized by all states and provinces that require hunter education. The classes are free; however, spots are limited. You must register in order to participate in the course.
Please, note that attendees must attend all three days to receive certification.
Date and Time:
Thursday, August 22nd: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Friday, August 23rd: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Saturday
August 24th: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Address:
DeSoto Parish Training Center120 Sprocket Lane, Grand Cane, LA
Register here.
For further information you may contact Captain Phillip Daniels at: (318) 401-3017.
