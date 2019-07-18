CPSO offers safety course for college bound students

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Heading to college means many students will be away from the comfort and security of their home for the first time.
For parents, this means their children are out of sight, but certainly not out of mind. Thankfully, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of your child’s safety while they’re away from home for school.
On Monday, August 5, CPSO will host a free one-day safety course for students heading to college between the ages of 17 and 21.
According to Sheriff Steve Prator, the interactive course will provide students with valuable information that will teach them how to recognize and respond if faced with a dangerous situation.
Professional instructors, law enforcement officers and educators will present information on the following:
- Travel
- Campus and internet safety
- Identity and possession protection
- Dating, sexual assault, drugs and alcohol and situational awareness
- Distracted and impaired driving
- Basic self-defense
To register, contact Deputy Vickie Johnson in the Caddo Sheriff’s Community Programs Section at (318) 681-0870 or (318) 681-0875.
