Claiborne Parish man goes missing

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - A Claiborne Parish man has gone missing.
Now the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help his family members find him.
They reported Homer resident Derek Willis’ disappearance earlier this week, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
His relatives stated that they have not seen or heard from him since he left his grandmother’s residence in a black car June 30.
Authorities urge anyone who sees Willis or knows anything about his disappearance to call the sheriff’s criminal investigators at (318) 927-9800.
