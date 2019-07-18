Bossier City police seek help to find missing autistic teen

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen 13-year-old Jaborion Davis?
The autistic teenager was last seen just before 1 p.m. at his home on the 4800 block of Shed Rd.
Davis was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey and red basketball shorts, and black and white Adidas sneakers. He stands around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information about Jaborion Davis’ whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8665.
