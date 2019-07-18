Balloon release to honor woman killed by SUV

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vigil is set later this week in memory of the 21-year-old Minden woman who died when an argument turned violent and she was struck by an SUV.
Lou’Quandelyn Jaleece Hargrove was killed when she was pinned under a Ford Expedition that ran into the front door of a building in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport during the lunch hour Tuesday.
A balloon release in her honor is scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday at the same location.
Organizers say the colors for the occasion are pink and white.
Meantime, the Shreveport woman accused of killing Hargrove has been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center.
Shameka Dollzetta Ellis, 21, of the 6900 block of Frazier Circle, was booked into the lockup at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.
She is charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly driving the SUV that ran down Hargrove.
Shreveport police arrested Ellis at 1 p.m. Tuesday then booked into the City Jail at 5:18 p.m. the same day.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.