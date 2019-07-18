Balloon release to honor woman killed by SUV

Authorities transfer her accused killer to another lockup

Balloon release to honor woman killed by SUV
Lou’Quandelyn Jaleece Hargrove was killed when she was pinned under a Ford Expedition that ran into the front door of a building in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport during the lunch hour July 16. (Source: Bubba Kneipp, KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen | July 17, 2019 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 10:31 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A vigil is set later this week in memory of the 21-year-old Minden woman who died when an argument turned violent and she was struck by an SUV.

Lou’Quandelyn Jaleece Hargrove was killed when she was pinned under a Ford Expedition that ran into the front door of a building in the 3600 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport during the lunch hour Tuesday.

BOOKED: Shameka Dollzetta Ellis, 21, of the 6900 block of Frazier Circle in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder [Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office]
BOOKED: Shameka Dollzetta Ellis, 21, of the 6900 block of Frazier Circle in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder [Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office]

A balloon release in her honor is scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday at the same location.

Organizers say the colors for the occasion are pink and white.

Meantime, the Shreveport woman accused of killing Hargrove has been transferred to Caddo Correctional Center.

Shameka Dollzetta Ellis, 21, of the 6900 block of Frazier Circle, was booked into the lockup at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, booking records show.

She is charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly driving the SUV that ran down Hargrove.

Shreveport police arrested Ellis at 1 p.m. Tuesday then booked into the City Jail at 5:18 p.m. the same day.

RELATED:

Authorities identify woman run down by SUV, killing her

Police: Woman run down, pinned under SUV, killing her

Friday @7pm Be There ❤

Posted by Ralisia Hargrove on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.