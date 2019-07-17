Woman dies in East Texas crash involving log truck

CASS COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a crash involving a log truck on Wednesday morning.
Authorities got a call just one mile west outside of Atlanta, Texas on Highway 77.
The cause of the crash is unknown. A red pickup truck was involved in the incident.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Traffic is down to one lane at this time. Crews are expecting to clear the scene before 11 a.m., according to DriveTexas.org.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 at this time.
