Woman dies in East Texas crash involving log truck

By KSLA Digital Team | July 17, 2019 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated July 17 at 1:07 PM

CASS COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - A woman is dead following a crash involving a log truck on Wednesday morning.

Authorities got a call just one mile west outside of Atlanta, Texas on Highway 77.

The cause of the crash is unknown. A red pickup truck was involved in the incident.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Traffic is down to one lane at this time. Crews are expecting to clear the scene before 11 a.m., according to DriveTexas.org.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 at this time.

