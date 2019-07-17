Shreveport youth football team has equipment trailer stolen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Instead of worrying about plays and having fun this summer, members of the Shreveport Warriors are dealing with the theft of their equipment trailer.
The youth football team noticed its trailer was stolen before yesterday’s practice. Ironically, several of the team’s coaches are Shreveport police officers.
The trailer contained donated and purchased equipment valued at $6,000. Some of the items included pads, cleats, workout equipment and other football items.
Below is a photograph of the trailer and its license plate:
The team’s Shreveport Warriors logo is on both sides of the trailer and the license plate says L728501.
“The kids were sad when they found out, and a lot of the parents were upset,” Coach Robert Webster said. “We can’t run a full practice because we don’t have the gear.”
The team has a GoFundMe campaign to help buy new equipment.
Meantime, authorities urge anyone who sees the trailer or has any information about the theft to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
