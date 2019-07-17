SEC Media Days features Alabama, Arkansas, Miss. St., and SC on Day 3

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and South Carolina are appearing for interviews on the third day of SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala.
Alabama and Arkansas were paired together for the morning session. Mississippi State and South Carolina will be in the afternoon.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban fielded some questions about his team’s 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
“I don’t know if you ever get over things like that,” said Saban.
“Coach Saban is really hard on you," said Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “A lot of people don’t like someone like that. But I think everyone needs someone like that in an organization.”
Tagovailoa was asked about linebacker Dylan Moses, a Baton Rouge native who attended U-High before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.
“Dylan doesn’t do much talking. He’s quiet. He lets his playing do all the talking,” Tagovailoa stated.
“I’m a perfectionist, just like Coach Saban,” Moses said. “I’m a natural born leader.”
How close was he to wearing the Purple and Gold?
“Whenever I was a recruit, I did say if Coach Miles wasn’t going to be there, I wasn’t going to go to LSU and that still sticks to this day,” Moses stated.
Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said he has 52 freshman (of some kind) and 28 sophomores. The Razorbacks are a young team. Morris added a lot of those freshmen will play this season.
