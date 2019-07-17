Raw sewage spills into Shreveport’s iconic duck pond

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two separate sewage spills have a portion of Shreveport’s popular duck pond closed off from public use.
The first spill happened when a pump at a lift station malfunctioned July 10, said Wes Wyche, the city’s environmental services manager.
It resulted in a sewerage overflow at Reily Lane and Captain Shreve Drive.
That sewage then spilled into a storm drain which then flowed into a southern portion of the duck pond.
It is the section between Reily Lane and Preston Avenue and right behind the Broadmoor branch of Shreve Memorial Library.
Wyche said crews began testing the water that day, while also informing authorities at the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality about the situation.
“We pulled some samples out there and, sure enough, there was indication of sewage in the stream. We did not see any fish kill. We did not see very low, dissolved oxygen.”
Wyche said they immediately posted a sign warning people to avoid the area because of the high bacteria count.
Three days later, there was an unrelated incident.
A temporary hose became unseated from a nearby manhole July 13.
That too spilled sewage into the same part of the pond.
Crews stopped both spills within an hour or two, Wyche said, adding that it’s difficult to know exactly how much sewage reached the pond.
Crews now are pumping fresh air and water into the duck pond to help it along.
Park visitors Benjamin Carter and Brandi Dunlap entered the area from Preston Avenue at East Kings where there was no sign posted.
They said they did not see a warning sign until they walked up to the one near Reily Lane and East Kings Highway. Wyche later told KSLA News 12 he will look into getting a sign for that end of the pond, as well.
Carter said they’re not just worried about the impact those sewage spills will have on the local eco-system.
"A lot families come here to enjoy the day and I smell it now, you know. It's terrible."
Wyche concluded that with 1,000 miles of sewer lines, such overflows and spills are not terribly rare in Shreveport.
As for results of the water tests, Wyche said DEQ likes to see a count of 2,000 (cfu/10ml) or less.
That’s a unit of measurement of colony forming units, (cfu), of fecal coliform bacteria per 100 milliliters.
Water tested July 10 measured a count of 100,000 (cfu/10ml).
By the next day, Wyche recalled, that count already had dropped by half and has steadily dropped each day since.
"We're going to continue to monitor, you know, all that area until we know that everything is back to normal."
