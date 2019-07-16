Polk County jury finds man guilty of kicking Onalaska officer in groin

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County jury found a man guilty of assault of a public servant Tuesday in connection with a July 2016 incident in which the man kicked an Onalaska police officer in the groin during a welfare check.
The jury trial for Steven Lane Lucas Jr., 33, of Onalaska, was held in Judge Kaycee Jones’ 411th Judicial District Court.
Testimony during the trial showed that the incident occurred at Lucas’ home in the 100 block of Shady Ridge Drive in Onalaska in July of 2016.
On the date of the incident, the mother of Lucas’ daughter contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and expressed concern for Lucas’ well-being after he told her in a telephone conversation that he had been drinking and had consumed a large number of pills.
“Onalaska Police Officer Dakota Hernandez and Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Norris were dispatched to Lucas’ residence to conduct a ‘welfare check’ on Lucas,” the press release stated. “Upon arrival that evening, officers observed Lucas lying on the floor of the residence apparently unconscious and slobbering from his mouth.”
The officers forced their way into the home, called EMS, and immediately started trying to revive Lucas.
Hernandez testified in court that Lucas quickly became alert, and then he became belligerent toward the officers. According to the press release, Lucas insisted that the law enforcement officers had no right to be in his house and threatened to assault Hernandez.
“When the officers identified Lucas and ran his personal information through the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher, it was learned that Lucas had an outstanding arrest warrant from San Jacinto County for violating the terms of a criminal probation that he was on,” the press release stated.
Both law enforcement officers testified that once Lucas was put in hand restraints and escorted to a patrol unit, he continued to act in “an aggressive and confrontational manner” and kicked Hernandez in the groin.
Hernandez told the jurors that while they were in route to the hail, Lucas continued to threaten him and repeatedly banged his head on the Plexiglas divider inside the patrol car. Lucas continued to be violent once he got to the jail, and jail staff put him in a restraint chair before they put him in a padded cell for violent offenders.
According to the press release, Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon urged the jurors to “do everything they could to protect our law enforcement officers who place themselves in harm’s way for us on a regular basis.”
“These officers were simply doing their jobs and trying to help Lucas’ when he turned against them and unnecessarily created a hostile situation by acting in such a violent manner,” Hon said in his closing arguments.
Hon attributed Lucas’ aggressive behavior to him being intoxicated and the fact that he knew that he was wanted in San Jacinto County and didn’t want to go back to jail.
Following the trial, Hon commended both officers for the professional manner in which they handled the volatile circumstance created by Lucas.
“There was simply no excuse for Lucas’ assaultive behavior toward these fine officers who were just there to help him,” Hon said in the press release.
Lucas elected to be sentenced by Jones, the press release stated. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 in the 411th Judicial District Court. He faces a potential punishment of two to 10 days in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
