Man wanted in double homicide investigation, police release new details

CAMDEN, Ar. (KSLA) - The Camden Police Department has released new information on a man connected to the killing of a mother and son.
Jory Worthen is charged with capitol murder in the deaths of a woman and her 4-year-old son.
CPD has released detailed images of Worthen's tattoos.
Authorities say that he could be in the Witchita, Kansas area.
Worthen is considered armed and dangerous.
He may still be traveling in a white 2007 Honda Accord with an Arkansas license plate 921 YBE.
Anyone who has any information on Worthen’s whereabouts is urged to call (870) 836-5755.
