Man accused of sex crimes involving children, animals

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier sheriff’s detectives say he had pornographic images of children and pornographic images of animals and humans.
Now 23-year-old Ross A. Jones, of the 2200 block of Shumark Trail in Bossier City, faces six counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of sexual abuse of an animal.
He is being held in Bossier-Maximum Security Facility, where he was booked the morning of July 15 after being arrested the same date.
Bossier sheriff’s detectives were investigating a domestic abuse case when they reportedly found images on Jones’ cellphone that showed nude juveniles involved in sexual acts plus animals engaged in sexual activity with humans, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
“This is another unfortunate example of crimes of depravity and deviancy,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said .
“If you possess, transfer or manufacture child pornography or any type of animal/human porn, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation using some of the best digital forensics tools available.
"You will be caught. You will be jailed.”
Jones’ bonds have been set at $50,000 on each of the animal abuse charges and $25,000 on the charges of possession of child pornography, making his bonds total $300,000.
