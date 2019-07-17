Lawmaker calls gathering to “clear up some reports”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Northwest Louisiana lawmaker says she's called a news conference to “clear up some reports.”
The gathering, state Rep. Barbara Norton said, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn Shreveport Airport, 5226 Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.
The Shreveport Democrat did not elaborate on what exactly she wants to clear up.
Norton represents Louisiana House District 3, an area of Shreveport she has served since January 2008.
Outside those duties, she is the driving force behind the city's annual African American History Parade.
And state records show she is the president of African American Celebration Corp.
That nonprofit has failed to file an annual report and, as a result, is not in good standing, according to the Louisiana secretary of state's corporations database.
African American Celebration Corp.'s report is due annually on March 30 at a cost of $10, said a spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office.
“They didn’t file in 2018 or 2019.”
An annual report is required to remain in good standing with the state.
"If (they) don't file this year or in 2020, they will be revoked. If they get revoked, they have to file an annual report and reinstate for cost of $95."
When asked about the annual report, Norton told KSLA News 12 that she has someone to take care of that and that she will call that person and do a double check.
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have a crew at the news conference to bring you any developments.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.