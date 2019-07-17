Jury finds Matthew Naquin guilty in Max Gruver hazing trial

Our hearts ache for the Gruvers and all those impacted by this trial and the verdict reached today. Hazing is an irresponsible and dangerous activity that we do not tolerate at LSU. These tragedies, and the penalties that follow, can be prevented, and we have been working diligently to put more safeguards, education and reporting outlets in place for our students regarding hazing. Today’s verdict shows that allegations of hazing are fully investigated, and those found responsible face criminal charges.

LSU Spokesperson Ernie Ballard