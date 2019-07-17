Incredible amounts of rain fell on the northern ArkLaTex

Parts of Howard, Hempstead and Nevada counties in southwest Arkansas were under water Tuesday morning. Hours of torrential rain prompted flash flood warnings and closed roads, including portions of I-30.
Areas from Dierks, to Nashville, to Prescott were hit the hardest with doppler radar estimating as much as 10-14″ of rain falling from around midnight Monday night through early Tuesday morning. The deluge was due to tropical downpours associated with the departing remnants of Hurricane Barry as it pulled away from the ArkLaTex.
Here’s a look at some of the excessive rain totals compiled by the National Weather Service in Shreveport:
- 11.98″: 3 miles south of Dierks
- 9.60″: 5 miles WNW of Dierks
- 9.18″: Dam at Saline River (Howard County)
- 8.74″: 1 mile NNW of Prescott
- 8.47″: 1 mile NNW of Nashville
- 6.97″: Nashville #1
- 6.83″: Nashville #2
- 6.23″: 1 mile ESE of Prescott
- 3.18″: Bluff City
