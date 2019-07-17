First Alert: Summertime Heat is Back!

Today, highs will climb into the mid 90s across the ArkLaTex but it will feel like the upper 90s to 106 in some areas when you factor in the humidity. Since we'll be flirting with heat advisory criteria take it easy outside and keep the water close by. Chances of rain will be limited, but an afternoon pop up shower or storm is possible. Better chances for rain will be in the very southern ArkLaTex. Overnight lows will stay warm in the mid 70s.