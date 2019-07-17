First Alert: Summertime Heat is Back!

Good Wednesday Morning! We've made it to the middle of the work week and Barry is officially out of the way. However, this means the next weather pattern in rotation is a ridge of high pressure that is bringing back the heat.
Today, highs will climb into the mid 90s across the ArkLaTex but it will feel like the upper 90s to 106 in some areas when you factor in the humidity. Since we'll be flirting with heat advisory criteria take it easy outside and keep the water close by. Chances of rain will be limited, but an afternoon pop up shower or storm is possible. Better chances for rain will be in the very southern ArkLaTex. Overnight lows will stay warm in the mid 70s.
As high pressure continues to build in throughout the week, the weather varies little. Thursday highs will be back in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 100-105. We'll mostly see sunshine and very low rain chances. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid 70s. This same story will play out to finish the work week.
Our greatest chance for rain will move in at the beginning of the work week as a cold front slides into the ArkLaTex. This will allow for the development of more wet weather across the area and slightly cool temperatures and give us a break from our typical hot July summer weather.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
