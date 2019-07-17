FIRST ALERT: Heatwave continues through the weekend

(KSLA) - The ArkLaTex is heating up and this heat wave will continue through the upcoming weekend.
An upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, will keep a bubble of hot and humid air over the ArkLaTex for the next several days.
With this type of weather pattern, expect hot and humid afternoons, a ton sunshine and little to no rain.
This type of weather pattern is not unusual for this time of year.
A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Heat indices will be near or above 105° from 2 to 7 p.m. today. This is when we really want to limit our time outside.
If you have to work outside, make sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, work in the shade and wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing. It’s also important to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Make sure to call 9-1-1 immediately if you see someone is suffering from heat stroke symptoms.
More dangerous or borderline dangerous heat will be possible the rest of the work week.
A HEAT ADVISORY could be issued for all or parts of the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday.
Right now, it does look like heat indices could stay just below HEAT ADVISORY criteria this weekend. However, it’s still going to be hot and humid. If you have outdoor plans this weekend — you’re still going to need to beat the heat.
This upper-level ridge will keep our rain chances slim at best. Expect little to no rain through the upcoming weekend.
With all the heat and humidity, a stray shower or downpour will be possible in the heat of the day each day.
Odds are you’re going to need your sunglasses and sunscreen over an umbrella, though.
The upper-level ridge will start to breakdown early next week. This will allow a weak cold front to drop far enough south to increase our rain chances. With more clouds and rain around, temperatures won’t likely be as hot.
There is relief from the heat on the way. The Climate Prediction Center is favoring a cooler than average end to July.
Keep in mind, it’s still not going to be cool, but we’ll likely not going to have to battle dangerous heat by the end of the month.
