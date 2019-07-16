First Alert: Heat wave continues through the upcoming weekend

The summertime sizzle isn't going anywhere either. Expect highs to be in the mid 90s through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures probably won't be go down until the beginning of next week. Right now, it looks like the last week of July will favor cooler than average weather. Keep in mind, it's not going to be cool, but it doesn't look like we're going to be battling dangerous heat.