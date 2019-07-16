First Alert: Heat wave continues through the upcoming weekend

A HEAT ADVISORY continues until 7 p.m. today. Heat indices won't drop below 105 degrees until 6 or 7 p.m. and won't drop below 90 degrees until midnight. Dangerous heat is possible area wide so make sure not to over do it outside this afternoon. If you have work hard outside, make sure to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing.
The summertime sizzle isn't going anywhere either. Expect highs to be in the mid 90s through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures probably won't be go down until the beginning of next week. Right now, it looks like the last week of July will favor cooler than average weather. Keep in mind, it's not going to be cool, but it doesn't look like we're going to be battling dangerous heat.
The rest of the day is going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Even though the thermometer will read low 90s, your body is going to tell you it feels much hotter. With all the heat and humidity around, a stray shower or downpour will be possible before midnight.
The overnight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be a carbon copy of today. It's going to be hot and humid. Highs will be in the mid 90s, with feels-like temperatures above 100 degrees. There is the potential another HEAT ADVISORY could be issued for parts of the ArkLaTex. Once again, a stray shower or storm will be possible in the heat of the day. Odds are you are going to need your sunglasses and sunscreen over an umbrella.
With an upper-level ridge, or an area of high pressure, anchored over the area, the heat is going to stick around for the upcoming weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s. Right now, it looks like heat indices will stay just below HEAT ADVISORY criteria, but you are still going to need to beat the heat. The upper-level ridge will keep the sun shinning and our rain chances slim at best.
Our rain chances will go up a little early next as a weak cold front could drop far enough south to trigger scattered showers and storms. Right now, Tuesday will offer our next best chance of rain. Beyond Tuesday, it looks like we'll dry things out with below average temperatures. Highs next Wednesday might only be in the mid to upper 80s. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 94 degrees.
Have a great night and stay cool tomorrow!
First Alert Meteorologist James Parish
