BPCC hosting national cyber conference later in July

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - In just a few weeks hundreds of people from across the country will be in Bossier City to talk about a dangerous issue that affects thousands everyday — cybersecurity.
From July 30 to Aug. 1, Bossier Parish Community College will host a national cyber conference on its campus. Each year the conference is held at different community colleges across the United States, and in 2019 BPCC was selected as host.
Governor John Bel Edwards and Marci McCarthy, the CEO and President of T.E.N. will be the keynote speakers at the conference.
There will be workshops focused on cyber security development and skills, and also a job fair for attendees as well. Those registered for the event can submit their resume that will go out to all of the businesses that will be at the job fair.
Outside of the conference BPCC has worked with local businesses to help host fun events for attendees. On Monday, July 29, there will be a free pop up Mardi Gras market full of food and live music.
“Talking with the tourist bureau and with their calculations, they’re impacting right now $450,000 impact to our economy,” said BPCC’s Network Security Program Director Chris Rondeau.
Also available is a free event sponsored by IBM called CyberDay4Girls.
The event will also take place on July 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with lunch included. It’s designed for 7th and 8th grade girls and will help them learn more about cyber security. The event is free and girls interested can register HERE.
On July 30th active girl scouts can also come out from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to learn about cyber security. Lunch is included and attendees will be able to earn their cyber badge at this event.
“It’s going to be exciting just to let girls see what is available in cybersecurity and where they can go in the work force with this,” Rondeau said.
Chelle Carroll is a co-leader for a local troop in the area. She and some of her troop will be at the event, and she says the girls are excited to earn a new badge.
“We went to the Sheriff’s Department (and) they were crazy about the finger print thing, so I think anything with security they are all for and interested in,” she said. “It’s not something they get all the time.”
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.