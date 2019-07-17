Blaze burns vacant mobile home in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Fire broke out in a Bossier Parish residence Tuesday night.
It happened sometime around 10 p.m. at a mobile home in the 3100 block of U.S. Highway 80 outside Haughton.
Authorities said the vacant structure immediately east of Arcola Auto Sales was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
“At this point, there is no indication that anybody was in there,” sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
Travel on eastbound U.S. 80 was restricted to one lane while Bossier Fire District 1 firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
No other structures were impacted.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
