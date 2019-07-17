Bank files foreclosure suit against Pierre Bossier Mall

Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City may face foreclosure in a Bossier court
By KSLA Staff | July 17, 2019 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 1:27 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City is in financial trouble and may face foreclosure in a Bossier court.

According to a suit filed Tuesday by U.S. Bank, mall owners have defaulted on a 2012 loan and owe the bank more than $3.3 million.

The bank is now asking the court to issue an order to the Bossier Parish Sheriff to seize the property and for a public auction to be held as soon as possible.

