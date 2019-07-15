9-year-old creates social media challenge to clean up hometown streets after Barry

FRANKLIN, La. (WAFB) - A 9-year-old girl of Franklin, La. has taken to social media to encourage residents to clean out the town’s drains after Hurricane Barry.
The City of Franklin’s Facebook page published on Monday a photo of the girl cleaning up storm debris in a neighborhood.
The post said McCarley Fisher took to Facebook to create the #ChiefBeverlyChallenge after seeing a photo of Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly cleaning out drains on Main Street in Franklin.
In 2018, Fisher started the McCarley Project to encourage residents to clean up Franklin’s city park.
Fisher encourages Franklin residents to post photos on Facebook cleaning debris around town with the hashtag #ChiefBeverlyChallenge.
