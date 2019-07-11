Woman ‘severely assaulted’ in Morris County, juvenile suspect in custody

DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was seriously injured in an aggravated sexual assault on Monday.
Daingerfield Police Department stated that deputies were called to Lovelady Road, also known as CR 4114, on Monday night at 7:22 p.m. The caller stated that a woman had been severely assaulted and had approached a resident in the area for help.
It was later discovered that the woman had been the victim of an aggravated sexual assault in Daingerfield. Evidence showed that she was assaulted by a juvenile, so the suspect’s name has not been released. The juvenile was arrested on Thursday.
The mother of the victim called KLTV to say that her daughter is home from the hospital and “doing better.” She said that her daughter did not know the assailant.
