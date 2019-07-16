Woman returns to ArkLaTex to search for missing son

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A mother once again returned to the ArkLaTex to search for her son who mysteriously disappeared 13 years ago.
It is a 1,300-mile trip from South Dakota that she’s now made countless times - never giving up hope.
Clinton Nelson seemingly vanished Sept. 1, 2006.
He had arrived three months earlier to live with his dad in Haughton.
And ever since the 21-year-old’s disappearance, his mother has kept searching, looking for any sense of closure to this agonizing mystery for her and her family.
On Monday, Carolyn Teigen once again could be seen posting flyers throughout north Bossier Parish and in and around the Princeton community.
She fought back tears as she described the search for her son, who disappeared that Friday night after leaving a party.
“He didn’t deserve whatever happened that night. And his family does not deserve this. And his son sure as hell doesn’t deserve this.”
Investigators have told KSLA News 12 that information is still coming in and this not a cold case.
They add that there are people, or a person, of interest. But authorities are reluctant to say anything more beyond that for now.
That’s also just been one more motivation for Teigen to keep coming back to search year after year.
This is her first visit back in four years.
"We believe that there are a number of people that have information about where he may be."
Investigators added and Teigen agreed that they just need that one break to finally solve the case.
"If you know something, say something. That's the biggest thing I can say. Let me bring my boy home."
When asked how long her search for Nelson will continue, Teigen replied: “Til I’m dead.”
Teigen cannot be here for the 13th anniversary of his disappearance. But she said they will have a strong presence on social media on that day.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Nelson to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424- 4100.
