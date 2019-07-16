The University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana announces closures

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Officials with The University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana have announced closures due to “extreme flooding and road closures”.
The Hope campus will close at noon on and the Texarkana campus will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
The closure is for all students, faculty, and staff.
According to the National Weather Service, more rain is expected around 2 p.m. Officials urge drivers to use this time to make it home safely. Parts of Southwest Arkansas are under a flash flood warning until 2 p.m.
The University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana will resume regular hours on July 17.
