The University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana announces closures
By KSLA Digital Team | July 16, 2019 at 11:25 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 11:36 AM

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Officials with The University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana have announced closures due to “extreme flooding and road closures”.

The Hope campus will close at noon on and the Texarkana campus will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.

The closure is for all students, faculty, and staff.

According to the National Weather Service, more rain is expected around 2 p.m. Officials urge drivers to use this time to make it home safely. Parts of Southwest Arkansas are under a flash flood warning until 2 p.m.

The University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana will resume regular hours on July 17.

