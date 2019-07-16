SWAC Media Day: Southern picked to win SWAC West

“Well, it’s kind of like you’re jogging and you set your mind to run 13 miles and you’ve been stopping at eight," explained head coach Dawson Odums. "At some point in time, you have to get tired of stopping at eight. It has to hurt and you have to push yourself beyond the pain. You can’t get to the place we want to go without going through some pain. You’re not going to beat Alcorn unless you’re tired and it hurts losing to them. I think you have to get past that. Once you get to that point, you can move forward. We’re tired of losing to them. I think, as a team, at the end of the day, we realize that’s been the thorn in our side. Now, how are we going to prepare ourselves and get ourselves ready for the next chapter in our life when it comes to playing Alcorn?”